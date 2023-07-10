Gov’t calls for work to end early families

In an unrelated event, Energy Minister Ruth Nakabirwa has warned the communities in Yumbe District against marrying off young girls. The minister made the warning while addressing the locals during the Commissioning of the Twajiji primary school power line in the Romogi sub-county, over the weekend. According to 2022 statistics from the Yumbe Health Department, the District registered more than 6,000 teenage pregnancy cases and these are girls who search for Antenatal services in the Hospitals. Police reports from the area indicate that West Nile registered a total of 126 defilement cases between January and May 2023.