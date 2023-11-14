Gov't bans boarding sections for kindergartens

The Central Government has announced that kindergarten schools will not be allowed to run boarding sections. This follows a recent fire at Kasana Junior school in Masaka that left seven children dead. The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, warned that any nursery school found operating a boarding section will lose its license and also be closed. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi made the revelations while unveiling the findings of a report about the cause of a fire that gutted Kasana Junior School in Masaka.