Gov’t backs innovation in higher education

Since over 40,000 students attain degrees, diplomas, and certificates from various public and private institutions, there is a renewed effort by institutions to introduce innovations to equip students with skills to create products that can be commercialized. Presiding over Science Week at the University of Kisubi, the government stated that it has reorganized the framework for implementing technology and innovation in higher institutions of learning to enable them to produce graduates who can innovate.