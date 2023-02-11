Gov’t asked to re-evaluate land ownership in Masaka

The Uganda Human Rights Commission in Masaka has asked the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and Total Oil companies to re-do evaluations of land belonging to Project Affected Persons in the districts of Lwengo, Ssembabule, Rakai and Kyotera. This follows concerns raised by several community leaders about the unfairness in the compensation of their properties. The call came during the formal handover of 12 resettlement houses to some of the project-affected persons by Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa.