Gov’t accuses police of leading to road crashes

The State Minister for Transport, Fred Byamukama, has all but accused the Traffic Police of taking bribes in the processing of several driving permits. Byamukama’s admission in the August House came in as MPs blamed this particular vice partly for the high road carnage that Ugandans continue to witness daily. Members of Parliament were told that the Ministry aims to limit human contact to mitigate this menace.