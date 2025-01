Goretti Nabwami’s journey: From tragedy to new beginning

Last week, we shared the heartbreaking story of Goretti Nabwami, a woman who endured decades of rejection, abuse, and loss. Forced into marriage at just 14, Goretti’s life was marked by domestic violence, financial struggles, and the tragic loss of her twins. Today, we revisit her journey after receiving an outpouring of support from well-wishers, offering Goretti a new beginning.