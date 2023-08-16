Godfrey Jjemba looks back on social media celebrity status

About a year and half ago, Godfrey Jjemba Matte was trending like hot cake on social media. Someone had taken a picture of him making announcements at a funeral, and just like that - he became famous! His style of reading and the way he held the papers with the announcements made for a great meme. But after trending for some time, he disappeared from social media and nobody talked about him any more. NTV sought him out at his home in Mbulakuti village in Kayunga district.