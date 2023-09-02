Go Green: Enhancing environmental protection among the youth

This weekend several young people will gather in Lugogo for the annual Little Hands Go Green Festival 2023. Themed under "Our Environment is our Future and Our Future is our Responsibility" the event is planned to increase awareness and action towards environmental protection. To help us appreciate what the festival is all about we have ISHTA ATUKUNDA - a Public Relations Manager at Hariss International, the main backers of this festival.