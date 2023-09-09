Giving animals ARVs could promote drug resistance - Experts

Farmers in Uganda who incorporate antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) used for HIV/AIDS treatment into animal feed, especially for poultry and other farm animals, could pose a significant risk in promoting drug resistance and increasing government expenditure on HIV/AIDS care. This revelation follows the recent admission by the National Drug Authority that they were aware of some farmers mixing antiretroviral drugs with animal and chicken feeds to boost their growth. NOBERT ATUKUNDA has been investigating this issue.