Ghetto girl passes her O-level examinations

In early 2022, NTV aired a story of a girl Sandra Cherop, who had spent nearly three years out of school after her aunt tried to force her into marriage. The orphaned teenager left Mbale and headed to Kampala started to leave in different Ghettos where good-hearted people rescued and took her back to school. As SOLOMON KAWEESA reports, She sat for her O-level exams and excelled with aggregate 19 which shocked her former Ghetto mates.