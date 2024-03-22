General Muhoozi Kainerugaba's elevation sparks debate

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

The president's son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has steadily climbed the ranks within the military, culminating in his recent appointment to the pinnacle of the army. Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces spokesperson, Brigadier Felix Kulayigye, asserts that this elevation is well-earned, citing General Muhoozi's extensive training and experience.

However, this promotion has sparked debate, particularly concerning perceptions of favoritism due to his familial ties with President Museveni. There are also concerns about the potential intersection of his military role with his involvement in political activities through the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

While some, like political scholar Asiimwe, believe that PLU may gain strength from this appointment, others, such as Siraje Nsanja, view it as an effort to dispel doubts about General Muhoozi's leadership abilities. Nsanja suggests that General Muhoozi's political ambitions may extend beyond the upcoming 2026 general elections.



Brigadier Kulayigye anticipates that General Muhoozi may need to curtail overtly political activities, although there is no legal prohibition against serving military personnel holding political positions.





This situation raises questions about the neutrality of military personnel in ministerial roles or parliamentary seats, especially given recent appointments of individuals with military backgrounds like outgoing CDF Wilson Mbasu Mbadi.



In summary, the elevation of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ignited discussions about nepotism, the intersection of military and political spheres, and the neutrality of military personnel in governance roles.

