General Court Martial sentences two senior officers over cowardice In action

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The General Court Martial (GCM) convened at Basecamp, UPDF Sector One Contingent Headquarters in Mogadishu, Somalia, has delivered verdicts in a case of alleged cowardice in action, resulting in the sentencing of two UPDF majors.

The convicted individuals, Maj John Steven Oluka, aged 58, and Maj Zadock Abor, aged 49, have been found guilty of a primary charge related to 'Cowardice in Action,' in violation of section 120 (1) (2) (a) of the UPDF Act of 2005. Furthermore, Maj John Steven Oluka faced an additional charge, 'Offenses by a Person in Command When in Action,' contravening section 128 (1) (b) of the UPDF Act of 2005.

The prosecution's case revolved around events that transpired on May 25, 2023, at Bulomarer Forward Operating Base (FOB), where Majors Oluka and Abor were serving as officers commanding infantry companies. According to the prosecution, despite receiving intelligence briefings regarding an imminent attack by Al-Shabaab, the two officers failed to adequately plan and respond to the threat. Subsequently, when Al-Shabaab launched their assault on May 26, 2023, Majors Oluka and Abor allegedly failed to rally their troops, choosing instead to retreat to Golweyn FOB, effectively abandoning their command responsibilities. This action had significant repercussions, as it tarnished the reputation of the UPDF and allowed Al-Shabaab to seize the initiative, resulting in the loss of both personnel and military equipment.

On the secondary charge, related to 'Offenses by Persons in Command When in Action,' it was argued that Maj John Steven Oluka's actions on May 27, 2023, while overseeing the rear protection force at Golweyn FOB during the operation to recapture Bulomarer FOB, led to the operation's cancellation.

In light of these convictions, the court has handed down a severe judgment, with both Maj John Steven Oluka and Maj Zadock Abor being dismissed from the defense forces. The verdict allows the individuals to exercise their right to appeal within a 14-day window if they are dissatisfied with the court's decision. This ruling was delivered by the Chairman of the GCM, Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe.

The UPDF Act of 2005 specifies that, upon conviction, punishment for cowardice in action and offenses by persons in command when in action may entail the death penalty or, in alternative circumstances, a life imprisonment sentence.

Advertisement

Additionally, several non-commissioned officers faced sentencing for their alleged failure to safeguard war materials, as outlined in section 122 (1) (2) (g) of the UPDF Act 2005. These sentences included: L/Cpl Okot Alex Anyatta, sentenced to 16 years, 7 months, and 20 days; Cpl Twinemanzi Hagai, who received a sentence of 22 years, 9 months, and 24 days imprisonment; Sgt Obeyo Ronald, sentenced to 17 years, 6 months, and 19 days imprisonment; and Sgt Kakooza William, aged 55, who was sentenced to ten months and 18 days of detention.