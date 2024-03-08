Gender Ministry clarifies on offertory accountability policy

The Permanent Secretary of the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, Alex B. Okello, clarifies that the Religious and Faith Organizations Policy currently under validation is not aimed at taxing offertory to the church. Instead, its purpose is to promote accountability and transparency. Recent media reports suggested that the government would tax offertory, but Okello emphasizes that offertory is only a small aspect of the policy's objectives.