Gear destroyed in operation against illegal fishing

Buyende District's Fisheries Department, in collaboration with the Fisheries Protection Unit, has intensified operations to curb illegal fishing activities on Lake Kyoga. The joint effort resulted in the destruction of illegal fishing gear worth over UGX 1 billion. The illegal fishing gear that was seized included under-sized gill nets locally known as "kamba maji," mono-filament nets, and 413 wooden boats among other items. The affected landing sites are Bukungu, Kapyokolo, Kasato, Kiwantama, Kibale, and Kyankole.