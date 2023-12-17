GBV advocates call for enhanced support for women's land rights

Women's land rights remained a matter of contention despite the government’s efforts to reform the laws and practices governing this area of life. Cases of violence mostly against women are on the rise, especially in rural areas. Over three cases are reported weekly in Madudu sub-county, in Mubende district. Civil Society Organisations and local leaders are calling for a concerted effort to end the male-centered nature of land tenure systems across the country to ensure that women's rights on land are observed.