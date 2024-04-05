FY 2024/25 Budget: URA says budget cut will affect its target, employee’s pay

Uganda Revenue Authority's top officials have told Members of Parliament on the Finance Committee that they could find it hard to pay their employees because their budget for the next financial year has been cut by 55 billion shillings. They appeared before the committee to defend their 564 billion shillings budget, which they say will not enable them to hit their target of 31 trillion shillings in taxes set by the government.