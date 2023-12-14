FY 2024/25 budget: Gov’t tables Shs 52.7 trillion plan for next financial year

A budget reflection for the next financial year that was tabled in parliament on Wednesday shows that the amount of money available for spending by the government will reduce. Whereas the resource envelope is envisaged to slightly decrease by about 14 billion shillings on top of the 52.7 trillion shillings, 21 trillion will be available for spending. Financing of the budget shall come with the borrowing of an estimated 13 trillion shillings, given that domestic revenue mobilization is projected to fetch 29.9 trillion shillings. JACKSON ONYANGO has more details in this report.