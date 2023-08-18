Funeral service providers express their concerns

The Association of Funeral Service Providers Uganda says their proposals to Parliament's Health Committee on the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill were not considered. The new executive headed by Brian Ssenabulya Lubowa told journalists that when it comes to matters of missing body organs, they should not be held responsible. Lubowa said they are in the process of coming up with a document that will be signed by the parties concerned that ensures that they are not held liable for missing organs.