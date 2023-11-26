Frustration as heavy rains worsen Kabale road work

Heavy rains in Kabale have worsened the already slow construction of roads in Kabale municipality. The construction of several roads that was due to have ended this year, is looking less likely, according to district officials there. The sad reality of the road situation came to light during a visit by the MPs on the physical infrastructure committee, led by Kazo County legislator, Dan Kimosho. The 21.7 billion shilling project, run by Multiplex Construction started in May 2021, with World Bank funding under the USMID project, but there is no hope of completion in sight.