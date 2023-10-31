Frustration among fish maw dealers Over 8% tax impact

Dealers in the fish maw have protested the 8 percent tax imposed by the government on the product in 2021, on the total value of the export. They told members of the House Agriculture Committee that the tax is running them out of business, with some operators having relocated to Kenya and Tanzania where the taxes are lower. The concern came as legislators commenced processing of a petition by the Fish Maws and Traders Association Uganda Limited, which was filed in July.