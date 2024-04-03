From porter to property owner: David Mumbere's journey of perseverance

Fourteen years ago, David Mumbere caught the eye of a pastor from an evangelical church while living in Karambi Sub-county, Kasese District. He agreed to join the church and traveled to Kampala with his six-month-pregnant wife. However, serving God in the church did not come with a salary, so Mumbere had to find a job to provide for his growing family.



He found work as a porter with the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, earning 3,000 shillings daily. Unfortunately, once the job was completed, his contract ended. Mumbere then sought porter jobs at various construction sites in Kampala, where the pay varied, and he was even conned out of his wages once.

Despite these challenges, Mumbere and his wife managed to raise four daughters, aged between 14 years and 10 months. Today, three of them are in school, and Mumbere sells livestock to pay their fees, which range between 250,000 and 350,000 shillings per term.



Mumbere believes in saving, even with his modest earnings, with the belief that suffering now will lead to reaping benefits later. He has managed to purchase a piece of land measuring 22 by 33 decimals in Katogo Zone, Ggaba, Makindye Division, which he bought for 250,000 shillings. On this land, he has built a house.

However, the stagnant water surrounding the homes in his area attracts mosquitoes, causing discomfort for the occupants. Despite these challenges, Mumbere dreams of owning a house in Muyenga and Buziga.



On Easter Sunday, Mumbere's family chose to spend the day in church to avoid seeing their neighbors eating chicken, which they could not afford. Despite only completing primary two, David believes that educating his daughters will improve their chances in the future.



David Mumbere's story is one of perseverance and determination, showing that with hard work and dedication, one can overcome challenges and achieve their dreams.