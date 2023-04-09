From Fitness Hub to The Voice Africa: Meet Desire Tusiimire, Uganda's Rising Star!

By Barbra Ampaire More by this Author

Desire Tusiimire is a Ugandan participant on the Reality Talent show, The Voice Africa. The show premiered on March 26th, and Desire has already made a name for herself with her impressive performance of "Jireh" by Elevation.

Desire was born on January 3rd, 1997, in the Mbarara district of Uganda. Her late father's name was Richard Asiimwe, and her mother, Jackiline Mbabazi, is still alive. Desire received her primary education from International Window School, followed by Mary Hill High School for O-level and Immaculate Heart in Rukungiri for A-level. She later went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Mbarara University of Science and Technology.





According to her aunt, Diana Ninsiima, Desire's love for music began at an early age. She was always drawn to creative pursuits and had a passion for music that was evident even as a child. Desire's uncle, Dennis Katungye, revealed that their entire family loves music and would often sing along to popular songs on cassettes. They were all delighted when Desire informed them that she was selected as one of the seven Ugandan participants in The Voice Africa competition.

" Our happiness was made complete when we saw her for " The Blinds", I remember I was having my little Phone filming everything directly on the TV and our family picture appears on TV and the kids screamed after seeing us, yeah Desire has made us so proud," Dennis said.

Before the competition, Desire was working at Fitness Hub alongside her aunt. However, her love for music inspired her to pursue her dream and participate in The Voice Africa. Her performance on the show's premiere was nothing short of remarkable, leaving the coaches impressed with her incredible voice and stage presence.

Desire's story is an inspiration to many young people in Uganda who aspire to pursue their dreams in the music industry. Her family's unwavering support has been a significant factor in her success, and she continues to make them proud as she competes on the international stage. The Voice Africa is more than just a reality talent show; it is a life-changing and inspirational experience for both contestants and viewers alike. The show is broadcast across several African countries, including Chad, Congo, DRC, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. In partnership with Airtel, The Voice Africa presents a series of interactive touchpoints to engage its target audience. The show airs on NTV Uganda on Sunday from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm and is repeated on Spark TV at 3:00 pm on Monday. We wish Desire all the best in the competition and look forward to seeing her future success in the music industry.