Friends, former colleagues gather for memorial prayers for late Jacob Oulanyah

The family, friends and former colleagues of the former speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah gathered at All Saints' Cathedral, in Nakasero Kampala to pray for the deceased legislator. Oulanyah succumbed to cancer in Seattle, Washington in the United States of America exactly a year ago. The main celebrant of the memorial service Bishop Hannington Mutebi told the congregants that Oulanyah was a committed Christian who supported the development of the church. The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa were among the congregants