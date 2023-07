Friends and family mourn deceased businessman Apollo Nyegamehe

Prominent Ugandan businessman Apollo Nyegamehe commonly known as Aponye is dead after the car he was traveling in, rammed into a stationary Fuso lorry, along the Mbarara-Kabale highway at Kanyankungu, near Itojo Hospital in Ntungamo district. According to the tentative program by the family, Aponye will be buried on Wednesday at Muhanga village in Rukiga district.