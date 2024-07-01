Fred Enanga moves from Police Spokesperson role to Deputy Director of Interpol

By Aniwalu Katamba More by this Author

Yesterday, news arrived of significant changes in police leadership, including the reassignment of Fred Enanga from his role as police spokesperson to Deputy Director of Interpol.

Fred Enanga, who has served as police spokesperson twice—first from 2014 to 2016, and then from 2019 until his recent reassignment—reflected on his challenging tenure. He acknowledged the difficulties he faced, including skepticism towards some of his statements, which made him the subject of various jokes and online memes.

One of the most testing periods during his tenure was the 2021 electoral campaign, particularly when the police cordoned off the home of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi in Magere, Kasangati. Security forces even deployed a drone for surveillance. Enanga denied knowledge of this action at the time, infamously describing the drone as a star in the sky.

Fred Enanga's police career began in 2001 when he joined as a cadet, earning the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police. In 2002, he was deployed as Officer in Charge of Operations in Entebbe. He then served as a detective in Ssembabule and Lira before being transferred to the CID police headquarters in Kibuli. There, he gained recognition as a senior detective, notably cracking several high-profile cases, including the conviction of businessman Kato Kajubi for the ritual murder of a juvenile.

In 2014, Enanga was appointed as police spokesperson, a role he held until 2016 before returning to it in 2019. His work caught the attention of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, who praised his service.

However, Enanga's work has not been without controversy, particularly among political opposition figures who often dismissed his statements as false. Despite this, Enanga defended his record, asserting that he had been diligent and sought advice from his superiors and colleagues to ensure the accuracy and integrity of his statements.

Advertisement

As Enanga transitions to his new role at Interpol, there is uncertainty and skepticism from the political opposition regarding his successor. Nonetheless, Enanga remains steadfast in his commitment to serving the police force with diligence and integrity.