Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News DR Congo's Tshisekedi wins second term in landslide victory
  • 2 News Tshisekedi: DR Congo's leader for another five years
  • 3 National Robbers raid church kraal 
  • 4 National Ugandans still face threats from ADF terrorist group
  • 5 National 14 arrested in Jinja City operation against shisha smokers