Francis Zaake's ongoing struggle: Rising costs and unyielding advocacy

In the second part of our ongoing series on the Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, we hear that the injuries inflicted on him in 2018 have increased his cost of living, occasionally requiring him to take routine hospital visits abroad. Despite the ordeal, the restless Zaake argues that the atrocities have emboldened him to fight more for the downtrodden. He also hopes that one day, Robert Kyagulanyi and the National Unity Platform will take up the presidency. Zaake says disruption is his modus operandi as this is the language best understood by the authorities.