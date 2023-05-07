Four years later, the budding engineer Henry Ssuubi looks back

Henry Kiyimba Ssuubi, the Makerere University student whose photo of him arriving at University Hall with a metallic suitcase went viral on social media, four years ago, will soon complete his studies at the ivory tower. For the last 4 years, Ssuubi has been pursuing a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and if all goes well, he will be among the students graduating next year. Today, Ssuubi gave us a glimpse at what has been transpiring over the 4 years and what is in store for him once he walks out of the gates of Makerere.