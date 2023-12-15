Four UPDF soldiers convicted and dismissed for assaulting a civilian

In news from Kitgum district, four of the five soldiers who appeared before the Divisional Court Martial today have been convicted and dismissed from the force. The soldiers were charged in relation to the arrest and torture of a civilian. The court hearing followed another hearing before the 505 Brigade Unit Disciplinary Court in Kitgum district. The soldiers were charged with torturing and causing harm to a civilian, Nelson Omona, on the 11th of December 2023, contrary to Section 312(d) and 5(k) of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act, 2012. The Deputy Defence Spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, explained the court findings.