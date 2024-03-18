Four pupils die in Busia school dormitory fire

Four pupils of Victory Nursery and Primary School in Busia town have died in a fire that gutted their dormitory last night. The fire reportedly started shortly after midnight, destroying the entire dormitory which housed pupils from primary three up to primary seven. The school headteacher, Stephen Ojambo Chwidi, told NTV that two other pupils are hospitalized with severe body burns. Police are investigating the cause of the fire, but this is how devastating the situation is in pictures.