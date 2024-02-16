Four people killed as vessel capsizes on Lake Victoria

Four people have been confirmed dead after their boat capsized on Lake Victoria. The boat was coming from Kirongo landing site in Buvuma, as it was heading to Kiyindi landing site in Buikwe district. It is alleged that the boat was overloaded with silver fish, five people, four cows, and a motorcycle. One of the survivors said that the incident happened when the handlers lost control of the cows, leading the boat to capsize. Ssezibwa Police spokesperson Hellen Butoto says further investigations are underway.