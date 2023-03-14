Four houses reduced to cinders after kitchen fire

In Mpigi town, commercial property has been ravaged by a devastating fire. The fire, which was caused by an accident in one of the kitchens, quickly spiralled out of control, engulfing the building in flames. Eyewitness accounts reveal that children who were cooking food in the kitchen were caught off guard by the raging inferno and were unable to contain it. Tragically, the children were alone in the house at the time, as their mother was attending a burial. Despite the prompt arrival of the police fire brigade, the flames proved too fierce to tame, and the building and all its contents were destroyed beyond repair.