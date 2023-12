Four die and several are injured in Masaka

One person is dead, and 57 are in the hospital after a bus with registration number UBA 293F, owned by Kkingo Coaches, traveling from Kampala to Mbarara, crashed into a trailer truck along Kabaale-Bugonzi in Masaka District this afternoon. According to Deputy Regional Police Commander Jamada Wandera, the incident occurred at around 2:30 pm, and the injured have been swiftly transported to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.