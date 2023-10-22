Fort Portal Referral Hospital faces overcrowding due to increased maternity cases

The administration of the Fort Portal Referral hospital is grappling with an increase in the number of delivering mothers. According to the director of the hospital Dr. Alex Adaku, over 1,000 mothers come to the facility to give birth per month yet the hospital has a limited capacity, which has caused congestion. The area Woman Member of Parliament for Fort Portal City Irene Linda that many mothers cannot afford maternal requirements like a mama kit and the government cannot provide everything.