Fort portal, Kabarole teachers discuss schools' reopening guidelines

Following the announcement of the new school year timetable for 2022, headteachers in Kabarole and Fort Portal city have met to discuss the guidelines and be trained on how to handle students. They discussed how to deal with students who have become parents since the time the schools were closed. They also expressed their concerns on a directive about Senior Two students not paying school fees for the first term. Schools reopen on 10th January.