Former street children struggle to settle in Karamoja

Officials in Napak district are struggling to retain recently repatriated street children in school following the absence of food to feed them. According to the officials, while a number of schools in the district accepted the learners, it has now emerged that the institutions are struggling to adequately feed them, which has seen some of them attempt to escape from the schools. Efforts are now being directed towards securing partners who can support the government’s school feeding programs to ensure that these learners do not miss out on an education that they have been denied for so long