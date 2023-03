Former poet writer Nagenda is finally laid to rest in Buloba

Former Presidential Adviser on media affairs John Nagenda has been laid to rest at his home in Buloba, Wakiso district. Nagenda, who died on Saturday at Medipal Hospital, was commended for being a patriot who used his influence and knowledge of society to inform and educate the public through his skilful writing. The President led the tributes through a speech by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.