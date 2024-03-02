Former opposition leader Mpuuga justifies UGX 500 million gratuity amid rift with NUP

The former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, has explained that the Parliamentary Commission was justified in granting him a 500 million shilling gratuity, as it was approved by the house. Speaking in Luganda on a talk show at CBS radio, Mpuuga added that he is yet to receive the money, which has now put him at odds with his National Unity Platform Party. Mpuuga says it is not too late to make amends, as he is open to discussing the matter with the party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi.