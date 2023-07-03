Former NSSF officials reject responsibility for 5 Billion shilling refund

Mbarara City South MP Mpaka Mwine says former NSSF Managing Director Richard Byarugaba and Chief Finance Officer Stevens Mwanje have rejected a recommendation by the IGG, saying they are not responsible for refunding over 5 billion shillings of funds monies. According to the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya, Byarugaba and Mwanje are responsible for the loss occasioned when the NSSF authorised irregular payments to staff, and two board members, who exited the fund in an early retirement programme. Mwine Mpaka was the chairperson of Parliament's select committee that looked into mismanagement at the National Social Security Fund earlier this year.