Former MP tips Hoima business community on investing in oil

Former Hoima Municipality MP, Dr. Lawrence Bategeka has urged the business community in Hoima Oil City to gear up for the impending oil and gas prospects. With Uganda on the verge of its first oil production by 2025, it's crucial for businesses to position themselves strategically. Oil drilling is already underway at the Kingfisher Oil field in Kyangwali, Kikuube District, and the Tilenga Project in Buliisa District.