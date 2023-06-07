Former MP Mubarak Munyagwa arrested over land wrangle

Former Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa, along with four other individuals, faced charges of unlawfully destroying a cassava garden valued at 5 million shillings. The incident took place in Mutungo Cell, Wakiso district, between May 26, 2023, and June 3, 2023. The five suspects were swiftly apprehended by a joint operation involving the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the police and were subsequently presented before Chief Magistrate Doreen Olga Karungi in Kajjansi. They were accused of four offenses, including Criminal Trespass, Malicious Damage to Property, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.