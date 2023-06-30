Former MD Richard Byarugaba cleared of corruption charges

The IGG has commended former NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba and his former Director of Finance, Stevens Mwanje for their time at the fund, saying they helped grow the fund. However she is also calling for the duo to jointly refund over 5 billion shillings, which resulted from financial losses caused to the Fund during their tenure. The double-sided report notes that the duo did a lot to grow the fund, while also costly management and financial decisions, during their 12 year tenure.