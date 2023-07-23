Former Makindye West MP Hussein Kyanjo laid to rest

Family and friends today gathered at Ntuuma village in Bukomansimbi to bid farewell to former Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hussein Kyanjo, who died at Kibuli Hospital yesterday. The burial ceremonies were preceded by prayers for the deceased and his family. Kyanjo's longtime friend Imam Iddi Kasozi used this opportunity to ask the government to help Muslim clerics reach out to former ADF leader Jamil Mukulu to persuade him to convince ADF fighters to surrender for peace to prevail in the country. As Ali Mivule reports Imam Kasozi says this will help prevent future illegal arrests of Muslim clerics whenever there is any security challenge in the country.