Former Lubaga Deputy RCC remanded over hate speech charges

By RAYMOND TAMALE More by this Author

Former Lubaga Deputy Resident City Commissioner Herbert Anderson Burora has been remanded to Luzira Prison until July 9th, when the court will rule on the issue of defective charges raised by his lawyers. Burora faces charges of hate speech and spreading malicious information targeting Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.





He is accused of posting information on his official X handle between March and June 2024 that likely promoted hostility against Speaker Among. Burora's remand follows his arrest on Monday night at his home in Ntinda-Kigoowa, Nakawa Division. Initially held at Kira Police Station, he was later transferred to Central Police Station in Kampala.