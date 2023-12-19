Former LRA commander to serve 25 years in Norwegian prison

The International Criminal Court has transferred Dominic Ongwen, a former commander of the Lord's Resistance Army to a prison facility in the Kingdom of Norway to serve his 25-year sentence. Ongwen has been at the ICC based in the Hague in the Netherlands since he was transferred there from Uganda in 2015. He is the fifth person in history to be transferred by ICC to a state that has indicated its willingness to accept sentenced persons. NTV's Daniel Kibet tells us how the 48-year-old ended up in the Norwegian prison even when there were other countries that had expressed willingness to enforce his sentence.