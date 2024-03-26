Former LOP Mpuuga says he will embark on reforming NUP

The Commissioner of the National Unity Platform Party in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has vowed not to quit the Party, which he helped to found. In a terse statement today, the MP says he will endure all the insults and fights within the party but is optimistic that the party will move forward. The Deputy Party President in charge of Central Uganda says he will embark on a reforming process of the party to ensure that it remains on course with emphasis on discipline among party members. Mpuuga made the revelations as he addressed the media today at Parliament.