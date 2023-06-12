Former Kawempe South MP, Mubarak Munyagwa and four others granted bail

Former Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa and four other people have been granted bail by Kajjansi Chief Magistrate's Court. The five were last week charged with various offences relating to a land dispute in Wakiso and remanded to Luzira prison. They are facing four counts that include Criminal Trespass, Malicious Damage to Property and Conspiracy to commit a felony. They have denied the charges and investigations in this case are still ongoing. Today, the five appeared before Chief Magistrate Doreen Olga Karungi for a bail application and ordered the former legislator and his four co-accused persons to each first deposit a cash bail of one million shillings before leaving prison.