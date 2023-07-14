Former Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru leaves ANT, joins NUP

The National Unity Platform Party is in celebration mood today after former Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru announced that he was leaving his Alliance for National Transformation to join the Reds. The development follows the arrival of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi in Jinja city today. Kyagulanyi arrived at Mwiru's Busoga 1 FM station, before a huge crowd finally joined in to celebrate the arrival of their leader. Kyagulanyi welcomed Mwiru into the opposition party, announcing that the former legislator was not an opponent but an ally. Mwiru, who had been with the FDC in the last parliament, lost his seat in the house after transferring to ANT.