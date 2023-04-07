Former Fort Portal Mayor and five others get bail

The former Mayor of Fort Portal Rev. Willy K. Muhanga and six others have been released on bail following their arrest as they protested unfulfilled presidential pledges to the people of Tooro. They were rounded up as they held prayers at Kyembogo proposed site for an industrial park. The pledges include the construction of Fort Portal – Ssaka Road, Kijura Road, Kazingo security road, and the construction of Buhinga and Kyembogo stadia. None of these has been implemented. Grade One Magistrate Fort Portal Dauphin Ayebare ordered the accused to pay a cash bail of 500,000 shillings and non-cash bail of 3,000,000 for the 12 sureties.