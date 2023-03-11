Former Court of Appeal Justice Kenneth Kakuru laid to rest in Mbarara

Former Justice of the court of appeal Justice Kenneth Kakuru has been laid to rest today at his ancestral home in Rwebishuri, Mbarara. Justice Kenneth Kakuru died in Nairobi on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. Speaking during a funeral service at St. James Cathedral in Ruharo ahead of the burial, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo commended the deceased for his professionalism at work, adding that he was a genuine, caring and loyal person.