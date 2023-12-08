Force admits dip in capacity after 3 years without recruitment

The police acknowledge a growing gap in its manpower, stating that the absence of fresh recruitment over the last three years has significantly impacted the force. Mr. James Ocaya, the Director of Research and Development at the police, reveals that currently, one police officer is responsible for serving about 900 people, which is double the recommended ratio of 450 people. They anticipate that the decline in numbers will exacerbate further due to reductions in the police budget, coupled with a growing population.